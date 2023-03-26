AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tessori claims Imran has ‘two daughters’

NNI Published 26 Mar, 2023 03:19am
Follow us

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday opened a new Pandora’s box and alleged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has another daughter besides the one he is facing litigation over for not declaring her in his nomination papers submitted for the 2018 general elections.

The Sindh governor said while Imran could not own his first daughter (Tyrian White), now another has come to the fore. However, he did add that investigation into this revelation is needed.

Tessori said, “A person sent me a message from the UK about this.” He added he is investigating the matter on his own.

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had adjourned the hearing till March 29 on a petition seeking disqualification of the PTI supremo for concealing his alleged daughter Tyrian White.

The plea submitted by lawyer Hafiz Ahtisham was heard by IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq. During the hearing, the court remarked that there are many things to do and cannot make decisions about personal lives, and lawyers.

“If there is an aggrieved party, it is the girl herself,” remarked Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. After the petitioner’s lawyers concluded arguments, the court adjourned the hearing till March 29.

Earlier, the matter was taken up by the bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

Islamabad High Court Imran Khan Sindh Governor PTI Chairman Imran Khan Kamran tessori

Comments

1000 characters

Tessori claims Imran has ‘two daughters’

Officials asked to ensure provision of free flour

Support price of wheat in Balochistan now equal to those in other provinces

ECC told: G-B working on targeted wheat subsidy plan

IK says shall persevere, come what may

Free flour: PML-N seeks to regain a foothold in Punjab

PSA seeks annual limit of $800m for solar imports

Militancy crisis: WB to mull over $50m project for Fata, KP families’ succor

Marriyum heaps criticism on IK

Punjab-KP polls,general election: IK accuses govt of deep-rooted ambivalence

FBR to encourage taxpayers to adapt to ADRCs forum

Read more stories