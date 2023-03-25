AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
South Africa’s Miller hits quick 48 against West Indies

AFP Published 25 Mar, 2023 08:46pm
CENTURION: David Miller slammed 48 off 22 balls as South Africa made 131 for eight in a frantic 11-over innings in a rain-shortened first Twenty20 international against the West Indies at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday.

Downpours delayed the start by two hours and caused the overs to be reduced.

The South Africans went for their shots from the first ball, when Quinton de Kock top-edged a slog against Akeal Hosein to be caught at backward square leg.

Wickets fell almost rapidly as boundaries were hit but Miller ensured a competitive total, hitting four fours and three sixes.

He and burly fast bowler Sisanda Magala thrashed 47 off 13 balls for the seventh wicket.

Magala hit a four and two sixes in an unbeaten 18 off five balls.

Left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell took two wickets for seven runs in his first two overs but conceded 24 runs in the tenth over when he was chosen to be the only bowler allowed to send down more than two overs.

Brief scores:

South Africa 131-8 in 11 overs (D. Miller 48; S. Cottrell 2-31, O. Smith 2-27).

Match situation: West Indies need 132 runs to win.

Toss: West Indies.

