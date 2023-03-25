AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Moody’s downgrades Poland’s mBank, confirms Bank Millennium

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2023 01:50pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

WARSAW: Moody’s has downgraded the long-term deposit ratings of mBank and changed the outlook to negative from “under review” citing risks stemming from the legacy of Swiss franc loans at Polish lenders, the agency said.

Moody’s has downgraded the long-term issuer ratings of the bank’s mortgage unit mBank Hipoteczny and changed the outlook to negative from “under review”.

The agency confirmed Bank Millennium’s long- and short-term deposits ratings and changed the outlook on its long-term deposit ratings to negative from “under review”.

Moody’s says Switzerland can manage shocks like Credit Suisse

An adviser to the European Union’s top court last month sided with Polish borrowers with Swiss franc-denominated mortgages. Poland’s regulator has warned the matter could cost Polish banks 100 billion zlotys ($22.98 billion).

“Tail risks for mBank and Bank Millennium have increased significantly in light of the opinion of the Advocate General of the European Court of Justice, which lifts the loss severity of current and future lawsuits related to the Polish banks’ legacy Swiss franc mortgage loans,” the agency said.

Moody’s mBank Bank Millennium’s

Comments

1000 characters

Moody’s downgrades Poland’s mBank, confirms Bank Millennium

Locked bailout: govt fuel scheme adds to hurdles?

Policy efforts, 9th review’s success: Timely external aid will be critical: IMF

Apple CEO praises China’s innovation, long history of cooperation on Beijing visit

Afghan skipper Rashid hails maiden T20 win against Pakistan

Cash margin requirement on goods import removed

CDWP approves six projects worth Rs21.28bn

LHC extends IK’s protective bail in 5 cases till 27th

Non-residents: REIT RMCs allowed to issue units thru private placements

Forex reserves cross $10bn mark

SJC initiates probe process against Justice Naqvi

Read more stories