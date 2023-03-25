O’Dowd top scores as Dutch post 231-9 in Zimbabwe ODI

HARARE: Max O’Dowd top scored with 38 as the Netherlands posted 231 for nine after winning the toss in the series-deciding third World Cup Super League one-day international against Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Colin Ackerman (37) and captain/wicketkeeper Scott Edwards (34) also made valuable contributions at Harare Sports Club.

None of the Dutch trio could manage a six, however, with O’Dowd hitting six fours, Ackermann two and Edwards four.

The tourists’ lone six came from Aryan Dutt, who batted at number nine and scored 15 off 14 deliveries.

All-rounder Sean Williams were the most impressive Zimbabwe bowler, capturing three wickets for 41 runs in 10 overs, including those of Ackermann and Edwards.

The Dutch won the first match when Paul van Meekeren smashed a six off the penultimate ball and a Wessly Madhevere hat-trick helped Zimbabwe level the series with a last-ball victory.

With both countries out of contention for direct entry to the 2023 World Cup in India, they are using the series to prepare for a qualifying tournament Zimbabwe host in June and July.