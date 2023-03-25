AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
O’Dowd top scores as Dutch post 231-9 in Zimbabwe ODI

AFP Published March 25, 2023 Updated March 25, 2023 05:51pm
HARARE: Max O’Dowd top scored with 38 as the Netherlands posted 231 for nine after winning the toss in the series-deciding third World Cup Super League one-day international against Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Colin Ackerman (37) and captain/wicketkeeper Scott Edwards (34) also made valuable contributions at Harare Sports Club.

None of the Dutch trio could manage a six, however, with O’Dowd hitting six fours, Ackermann two and Edwards four.

The tourists’ lone six came from Aryan Dutt, who batted at number nine and scored 15 off 14 deliveries.

All-rounder Sean Williams were the most impressive Zimbabwe bowler, capturing three wickets for 41 runs in 10 overs, including those of Ackermann and Edwards.

The Dutch won the first match when Paul van Meekeren smashed a six off the penultimate ball and a Wessly Madhevere hat-trick helped Zimbabwe level the series with a last-ball victory.

With both countries out of contention for direct entry to the 2023 World Cup in India, they are using the series to prepare for a qualifying tournament Zimbabwe host in June and July.

