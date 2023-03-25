Netherlands win toss and bat in Zimbabwe ODI decider

HARARE: Netherlands won the toss and chose to bat first in the series-deciding third World Cup Super League one-day international against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday.

The Dutch won the first match when Paul van Meekeren smashed a six off the penultimate ball and a Wessly Madhevere hat-trick helped Zimbabwe level the series with a last-ball one-run victory.

With both countries out of contention for direct entry to the 2023 World Cup in India, they are using the series to prepare for a qualifying tournament Zimbabwe hosts in June and July.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (capt), Wessly Madhevere, Gary Ballance, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (capt/wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Aryan Dutt

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

TV umpire: Forster Mutizwa

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)