BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

President Alvi asks prime minister, provincial govts to assist ECP over elections

Read here for details.

Imran Khan says he will not take refuge in AJK, GB to save his life

Read here for details.

KP Governor urges ECP to hold provincial elections on October 8

Read here for details.

LHC extends Imran Khan's protective bail in 5 cases till March 27

Read here for details.

SBP-held forex reserves increase $280mn, now stand at $4.6bn

Read here for details.

Imran ‘flirting’ with US after accusing it of conspiring against him: Khawaja Asif

Read here for details.

Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi resigns as Attorney-General

Read here for details.

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court changes Imran’s non-bailable arrest warrant into bailable one

Read here for details.

IMF seeks financial assurances before taking 'next step with Pakistan'

Read here for details.

KSE-100 ends below 40,000 level amid IMF uncertainty

Read here for details.

Pakistani professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Read here for details.

Rupee strengthens against US dollar, settles at 283.20

Read here for details.

Locked bailout: govt fuel scheme adds to hurdles?

Read here for details.

SPI inflation up 1.80pc WoW

Read here for details.

SJC initiates probe process against Justice Naqvi

Read here for details.