ECP’s move to postpone Punjab polls unconstitutional: JI chief

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 25 Mar, 2023 06:25am
ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Sirajul Haq, Friday, said that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s move to postpone the Punjab polls was unconstitutional, adding the Supreme Court’s suo motu on the issue also created ambiguity as the date fixed for the Punjab elections was beyond the 90 days limit as set in the constitution.

Talking to media persons here, he said that the ECP had no authority to suspend the elections after holding consultations with some institutions.

He asked the ECP to hold consultations with the political parties to develop a consensus on the national polls. He said the people must be given a chance to elect their representatives in a free and fair manner.

The JI chief said the fight between the PDM and the PTI took the country to a closed alley and if the clash continued its consequences could be dangerous.

The fight among the ruling parties, he said, could derail the already fragile democracy. Sanity must prevail and the political leadership should at least agree on a minimum agenda.

Haq said the unity government of the PDM and the PPP failed to provide relief to the masses, continuing the policies of the PTI.

He said the current government’s performance of 11 months was almost zero. He said the IMF dictates the government on every matter of national importance and global lenders had virtually taken control of the key affairs.

He said the government could not even provide any relief to the masses in the holy month of Ramazan, saying that the poverty-hit people were dying in the queues for flour and the prices of basic commodities have touched the skies.

He said the load shedding of gas and electricity continued in parts of the country even during sehar and iftar time. He said the elections were the only way forward to pull the country out of the prevailing crises.

