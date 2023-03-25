Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 24, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 24, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 39,942.05
High: 40,456.22
Low: 39,923.10
Net Change: 434.05
Volume (000): 19,488
Value (000): 1,028,927
Makt Cap (000) 1,476,170,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,463.58
NET CH (-) 41.57
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,818.73
NET CH (-) 56.69
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,173.78
NET CH (-) 42.24
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,021.48
NET CH (-) 55.25
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,879.58
NET CH (-) 55.72
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,060.80
NET CH (-) 68.86
------------------------------------
As on: 24-March-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
