KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 24, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 39,942.05 High: 40,456.22 Low: 39,923.10 Net Change: 434.05 Volume (000): 19,488 Value (000): 1,028,927 Makt Cap (000) 1,476,170,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,463.58 NET CH (-) 41.57 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,818.73 NET CH (-) 56.69 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,173.78 NET CH (-) 42.24 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,021.48 NET CH (-) 55.25 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,879.58 NET CH (-) 55.72 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,060.80 NET CH (-) 68.86 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-March-2023 ====================================

