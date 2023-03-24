AVN 65.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.59%)
BAFL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.19%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
DGKC 42.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.13%)
EPCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.28%)
FFL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.87%)
FLYNG 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.48%)
GGL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 73.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-2.98%)
OGDC 84.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PPL 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.82%)
PRL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.39%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.41%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.75%)
TPLP 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.51%)
TRG 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.66%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -47.3 (-1.16%)
BR30 14,414 Decreased By -217.7 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,952 Decreased By -424.2 (-1.05%)
KSE30 14,744 Decreased By -172.1 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eases in tight range as traders gauge firm dollar, Fed rate pause

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2023 12:29pm
Follow us

Gold prices edged lower but traded in a relatively tight range on Friday as the dollar steadied, while investors assessed the US central bank’s hints at a potential pause in its rate-hike trajectory. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,991.03 per ounce, as of 0558 GMT, after two sessions of sharp gains. US gold futures also dipped 0.1% to $1,993.80.

Non-yielding bullion, which becomes more attractive in a low-interest-rate environment, gained 2% after the Federal Reserve signalled it might pause further rate increases after the recent collapse of two US banks, and pointed to just one more rate hike this year.

“However, the Fed also mentioned it would not look to cut interest rates this year,” said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.

Lan noted some profit-taking at play, and added, “gold prices would look to consolidate, unless there’s any big news.” The dollar index steadied off seven-week lows, making bullion expensive for overseas buyers. The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates for the 11th time in a row.

The Swiss National Bank raised rates by 50 basis points and said UBS’s takeover of Credit Suisse had averted a financial disaster.

Gold stalls as traders brace for Fed rate-path

“The key focus is still on the banking crisis in the US, they’re looking at whether there’s further contagion to that effect,” GoldSilver’s Lan said. Gold shot over the $2,000-level to a one-year peak earlier this week on safe-haven demand, but has since pulled back from those levels, although financial system uncertainties remain.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday sought to reassure jittery investors that American bank deposits were safe and promised policymakers had more firepower to battle any crisis. “An increase in net long positions by speculators has been driven by both new longs and short covering.

The inflows into gold-backed ETFs have risen sharply in recent weeks,“ ANZ said in a note. Spot silver was flat at $23.12 per ounce and platinum was also listless at $984.35, while palladium fell 0.4% to $1,425.25.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold eases in tight range as traders gauge firm dollar, Fed rate pause

IMF seeks financial assurances before taking 'next step with Pakistan'

Intra-day update: Negative sentiment at PSX amid IMF uncertainty

Import restrictions: Indus Motor suspends production again

Austerity measures: MoF links Q4 releases with surrender of 5pc non-ERE funds

Govt to approve amendments to MA, PPA and NA of Uch Power

Punjab elections: SCBA demands ECP withdraw notification

Govt calls for grand national dialogue

Likely hike in policy rate: T-bills RoR soars to 22pc

No requirement in Pakistan programme that interferes with polls: IMF

Clearance of SME Bank depositors’ liabilities: Rs5.557bn savings from closed ADB FMGP project loan to be used

Read more stories