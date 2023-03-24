Intra-day update: Negative sentiment at PSX amid IMF uncertainty

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to witness a negative trend, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index fell below the 40,000 level during trading on Friday amid uncertainty over the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

At around 12:30pm, the KSE-100 Index was hovering at 39,928.03 level, a decrease of 448.07 points and a percentage decline of 1.11%.

Index heavy sectors including automobile, cement, chemical, banking, oil and fertiliser sectors were trading in red.

Talking to Business Recorder, Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), said the market fears that the IMF programme could be delayed further over the government’s recently announced fuel subsidy package.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the government’s plans for fuel pricing last week, a programme that some economists fear could hinder a crucial IMF pay out needed to prevent economic collapse.

Resident IMF representative, Esther Perez Ruiz, said this week that the government did not consult the fund about the fuel pricing scheme.

She said the fund would ask the government for more details about the proposal, including how it will be implemented and what protection would be put in place to prevent abuse.

Tawfik added that the market would trade in the negative until clarity on the IMF front is achieved.

Meanwhile, apart from ongoing uncertainty pertaining to the IMF bailout, ongoing political uncertainty is also denting investor confidence, Tawfik told Business Recorder.

“The market is also expecting a further policy rate hike of around 100-200 bps in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting."

Last month, the MPC of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised the key interest rate by 300 basis points, taking it to 20% — the highest level since October 1996 – in a move to control runaway inflation.

This is an intra-day update