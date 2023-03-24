AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
Mar 24, 2023

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 23, 2023
BR Web Desk Published March 24, 2023 Updated March 24, 2023 08:48am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day

  • Rupee strengthens against US dollar, settles at 283.20

Read here for details.

  • Govt constitutes high-powered JIT to probe 'attack' on Judicial Complex

Read here for details.

  • *PTI to challenge Punjab election delay in Supreme Court**

Read here for details.

  • President Alvi confers civil awards upon Pakistani, foreign nationals

Read here for details.

  • Mild earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Punjab

Read here for details.

  • ECP’s decision to postpone Punjab elections in best interest of Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • Ministry given six weeks to draft fuel relief package

Read here for details.

  • Punjab elections: SCBA demands ECP withdraw notification

Read here for details.

  • Likely hike in policy rate: T-bills RoR soars to 22pc

Read here for details.

  • Flood victims: Biden expresses ‘solidarity’ with Pakistan

Read here for details.

