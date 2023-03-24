BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 23, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day
- Rupee strengthens against US dollar, settles at 283.20
- Govt constitutes high-powered JIT to probe 'attack' on Judicial Complex
- *PTI to challenge Punjab election delay in Supreme Court**
- President Alvi confers civil awards upon Pakistani, foreign nationals
- Mild earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Punjab
- ECP’s decision to postpone Punjab elections in best interest of Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb
- Ministry given six weeks to draft fuel relief package
- Punjab elections: SCBA demands ECP withdraw notification
- Likely hike in policy rate: T-bills RoR soars to 22pc
- Flood victims: Biden expresses ‘solidarity’ with Pakistan
