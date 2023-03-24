Nation pays homage to founding fathers, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that nation is paying homage to the founding fathers for their political wisdom, sagacity and determination to wage a relentless struggle for a separate homeland.

In a series of tweets, the premier stated that “today the nation pays homage to Pakistan’s founding fathers for their political wisdom, sagacity and determination to wage a relentless struggle for a separate homeland. The day is a reminder that no matter what the challenges, human will is capable of attaining the impossible.”

“Living nations put themselves to rigorous ‘audit’ by comparing their performance to their ideals. This is their way of introspection and accountability. I have my unwavering faith in the idea of Pakistan to defeat odds. On 23rd March, let us awaken the spirit of service to nation,” added the tweet.

