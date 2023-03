A 4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts were felt in Islamabad, Faisalabad, and several other cities in Punjab, on Thursday evening, Aaj News reported.

Tremors were also felt in Bhalwal, Sargodha, Pind Dadan Khan, Shahpur, and other cities of Punjab province at around 4:38 pm.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has not issued the details yet. However, according to the Google's earthquake aler,the 4.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 160 kilometres.