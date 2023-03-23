AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Europe equities slip before trio of rate decisions

AFP Published 23 Mar, 2023 02:32pm
LONDON: Europe’s stock markets opened lower Thursday before interest rate calls in Britain, Norway and Switzerland, after the US Federal Reserve hiked borrowing costs despite banking-sector turmoil.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies fell 0.4 percent to 7,534.83 points before the Bank of England rate call at 1200 GMT.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index shed just 0.1 percent to 7,122.38 and Frankfurt’s DAX also dropped 0.1 percent to 15,195.94.

The Swiss National Bank will announce its latest rate decision at 0830 GMT, followed by Norges Bank at 0900 GMT.

The Fed ramped up its rate Wednesday by a quarter-point to tackle soaring inflation, delivering the ninth straight increase.

Asian markets mostly rose Thursday, brushing off a Wall Street slump on hopes the latest Fed hike would be one of its last in the current cycle.

The Fed news came one week after the European Central Bank delivered a hefty half-point increase for the 20-nation eurozone.

European stocks up

With simmering tensions in the banking sector blamed on steep rate hikes over the past year, pressure has been building on central banks to halt monetary tightening campaigns.

Yet inflation remains stubbornly high, partly as a result of fallout from the Ukraine war, and is seen as threatening a global recession this year.

