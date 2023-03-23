AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
Pakistan

Pakistan Day: Let us awaken spirit of service to nation, says PM

Says 'today the nation pays homage to Pakistan's founding fathers for their political wisdom'
BR Web Desk Published March 23, 2023 Updated March 23, 2023 12:50pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on Pakistan Day, urging the people to "awaken the spirit of service" to the country.

Pakistan Day is celebrated each year on March 23 to mark the passage of the Lahore Resolution that led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of South Asia in 1947.

This year, the day started off with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals. Moreover, a change of guards ceremony was also held at the mausoleums of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal in Karachi and Lahore.

"Today the nation pays homage to Pakistan's founding fathers for their political wisdom, sagacity and determination to wage a relentless struggle for a separate homeland," the PM tweeted.

He said the day is a reminder that no matter what the challenges, the human will is capable of attaining the impossible.

Message on Pakistan Day: PM underscores need for greater unity to overcome challenges

"Living nations put themselves to rigorous audit by comparing their performance to the ideals. This is their way of introspection and accountability.

I have my unwavering faith in the Idea of Pakistan to defeat odds. On 23rd March today, let us awaken the spirit of service to nation."

Meanwhile President Dr Arif Alvi said in his message: “Today, we pay tribute to the founding fathers of our nation whose struggles and sacrifices led to the creation of Pakistan.

He said the persecution of minorities, especially the Muslims in India, the rising wave of Hindutva and violence against Muslims, violation of human rights, and brutalities being committed by the Indian security forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) proved that the Muslim leadership of that time made a prudent decision.

Pakistan Day

