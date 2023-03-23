AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
Singapore February core inflation rises lower-than-forecast 5.5%

Reuters Published 23 Mar, 2023
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s key consumer price gauge rose 5.5% in February, lower than forecast, official data showed on Thursday.

The core inflation rate - which excludes private road transport and accommodation costs - was unchanged from the 5.5% rise in January.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 5.8% increase in February.

UK inflation rate rises to 10.4% in February

Headline inflation was up 6.3% year-on-year in February, compared with a forecast 6.45% increase in a Reuters poll.

