Singapore February core inflation rises lower-than-forecast 5.5%

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s key consumer price gauge rose 5.5% in February, lower than forecast, official data showed on Thursday.

The core inflation rate - which excludes private road transport and accommodation costs - was unchanged from the 5.5% rise in January.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 5.8% increase in February.

Headline inflation was up 6.3% year-on-year in February, compared with a forecast 6.45% increase in a Reuters poll.