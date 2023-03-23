BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

ECP postpones Punjab elections till October 8

2 power plants inaugurated by PM: Coal brightens the prospects of Thar desert

Only 50% of deemed income tax be paid at the moment: SC grants interim order

‘Shady’ contract to Chinese firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank office of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

Imran claims govt planning another operation at Zaman Park using 'special squad'

At least 10 dead, 62 injured in KPK after strong earthquake

CJP says audio-video leaks bereft of authenticity

Financing fuel subsidy: Rich to pay Rs100 more per litre: govt

Government should make Toshakhana records from 1990 to 2001 public: LHC

Rupee strengthens against US dollar, settles at 283.20

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

Money laundering, terrorism financing: Customs dept directed to refer cases to CTD

