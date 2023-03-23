PARTLY FACETIOUS: The profoundness of a scream

“The Khan says his veiled wife screamed from behind the mirror as the police raided his residence and……” “That brings to mind what the very famous poet Edvard Munch wrote about his very famous painting titled The Scream.

In his own words: I was walking along the road with two friends – the sun was setting – suddenly the sky turned blood red – I paused, feeling exhausted, and leaned on the fence – there was blood and tongues of fire above the blue-black fjord and the city – my friends walked on, and I stood there trembling with anxiety – and I sensed an infinite scream passing through nature.”

“Well nature didn’t scream The Third Wife did and the scream was finite and…”

“Oh shush, she was legitimately scared as the police raided the house without first presenting a warrant and reportedly took away some items though there are two versions which are different as always.”

“The Khan must fire the man responsible for not taking pictures of all items that left his residence…”

“That audio leak of The Third Wife has not been verified yet but you know I am a bit disappointed in her because she has been no help to her husband. I mean I bet you anything Jemima would have been next to her husband if not in jalsas then in court appearances had she still be married to The Khan.”

“Hmmm and as she is veiled she could have sent a double…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway I have heard that the police that entered the room and two things followed. First as Tennyson said in his famous poem very eloquently the mirror cracked from side to side, the curse has come upon me cried the Lady of Shalott.”

“If you say one more word…”

“Let me finish, and subsequently it has been reported that the policemen who entered the room where The Third Wife was hiding behind the mirror…”

“Which cracked from side to side…”

“Now who is being facetious, anyway those policemen who entered the room have been diagnosed with very serious illness that could take their lives and…”

“You being facetious again?”

“That’s what I heard.”

“Hmmmm, I recall the song Scream sung by the deceased Michael Jackson and his sister and…”

“And?”

“That was my least favourite song of the late singer.”

“Oh well we all have personal likes and dislikes about arts and crafts…”

“Indeed and if a gift is expensive and you don’t like it, it is best to sell it.”

“I guess.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023