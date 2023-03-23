AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
Australia supports event to help raise awareness on water challenges

Press Release Published 23 Mar, 2023 05:47am
ISLAMABAD: The Australian High Commission supported a group of runners participating in a 500-kilometer run along the historic Grand Trunk Road, from Torkham border to Wahga border.

The run is tied to an Australian initiative - the World Water Run #RUNBLUE event – that is taking place during World Water Week, from 16 to 22 March.

Started by an Australian athlete, Mina Guli, the World Water Run aims to raise awareness about the global water challenges, on the steps of the first UN Water Conference in fifty years, on World Water Day. Joining forces with Mina, thousands of people worldwide are taking part in the World Water Run.

The Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins joined the run, as the group passed through Islamabad. “I am thrilled to be part of this epic run today, alongside this amazing group of runners participating in a whopping 500-kilometer run along the historic Grand Trunk Road! As we join in the World Water Run, we raise awareness about the pressing water issues that affect us all – in Australia and Pakistan – and highlight the crucial role that water plays in supporting the Sustainable Development Goals,” Hawkins said.

“Australia has been a long-standing partner of Pakistan, including providing support for flood relief efforts, and helping farmers with irrigation, and combating salinity. Last week, Australia’s First Assistant Secretary Gary Cowan inaugurated a solar water filtration unit in Farash Town, providing affordable and drinkable water at the community’s doorstep. These initiatives demonstrate the importance we place on water in our work with Pakistan,” he added.

