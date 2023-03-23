AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
Quake: NDMA reports nine deaths

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 23 Mar, 2023 05:47am
ISLAMABAD: At least nine people were killed, 60 were injured and 28 houses were damaged when 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolted various parts of Pakistan the other day, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to the NDMA’s preliminary summary of earthquake losses and damages released here on Wednesday, among nine deaths five were men, two women and two children reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. Among 60 injured people 17 men, 29 females, and 12 children were also reported from KP, while two men were injured in Punjab.

Out of 28 total houses damaged 26 were reported in the KP and two from Punjab. According to the NDMA data, a total of six livestock also died in the earthquake of which four in the KP and two in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) region.

