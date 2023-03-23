FIA, police’s order: LHC withdraws stay order

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday withdrew its stay order regarding action by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the police after both the agencies furnished details of the cases registered against PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The court observed that the petition in hand was to the extent of furnishing details of the cases, which had been submitted by the police and the FIA.

The court said there was no need of extending the stay order after the submission of the required details.

The court, however, expressed displeasure over non submission of the reports by the NAB and the ACE and gave them an opportunity to file the same by March 24 and restrained both agencies from taking any adverse action against the PTI chief till the next hearing.

Earlier, the law officers submitted reports on behalf of the police of Islamabad, Punjab and the FIA.

The reports revealed that a total number of 43 cases had been registered against the leaders and workers of the PTI in the federal capital while Imran Khan had been nominated in 28 cases.

The report by the Punjab police coupled with the affidavits said only six cases had been registered against the PTI chief while a total of 84 cases had been against other leaders and the workers in the province.

A report by FIA said three old cases were pending against Imran Khan including concerning foreign funding matter and no new criminal case had been registered against him.

The cyber crime wing of the FIA also stated that no inquiry or FIR had been registered against the PTI chief.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023