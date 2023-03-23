Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 22, 2023).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 40,376.10
High: 40,998.39
Low: 40,352.46
Net Change: 501.88
Volume (000): 67,398
Value (000): 3,075,436
Makt Cap (000) 1,494,419,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 7,505.15
NET CH (-) 11.59
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 3,875.42
NET CH (-) 90.22
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 8,216.02
NET CH (-) 60.68
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 7,076.73
NET CH (-) 37.50
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 3,935.30
NET CH (-) 57.96
BR TECH & COMM
Day Close: 4,129.66
NET CH (-) 68.48
As on: 22-March-2023
