KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 22, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,376.10 High: 40,998.39 Low: 40,352.46 Net Change: 501.88 Volume (000): 67,398 Value (000): 3,075,436 Makt Cap (000) 1,494,419,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,505.15 NET CH (-) 11.59 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,875.42 NET CH (-) 90.22 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,216.02 NET CH (-) 60.68 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,076.73 NET CH (-) 37.50 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,935.30 NET CH (-) 57.96 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,129.66 NET CH (-) 68.48 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-March-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023