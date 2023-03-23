AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 22, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2023 05:47am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 22, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 40,376.10
High:                      40,998.39
Low:                       40,352.46
Net Change:                   501.88
Volume (000):                 67,398
Value (000):               3,075,436
Makt Cap (000)         1,494,419,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,505.15
NET CH                     (-) 11.59
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,875.42
NET CH                     (-) 90.22
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,216.02
NET CH                     (-) 60.68
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,076.73
NET CH                     (-) 37.50
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,935.30
NET CH                     (-) 57.96
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,129.66
NET CH                     (-) 68.48
------------------------------------
As on:                 22-March-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

