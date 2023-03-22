AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ex-Germany midfielder Ozil announces end of playing career

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2023 05:31pm
Follow us

Germany’s World Cup-winning midfielder Mesut Ozil announced his retirement from football at the age of 34 on Wednesday.

The former Real Madrid and Arsenal player was a key member of Germany’s World Cup-winning side in Brazil in 2014.

He retired from the squad in 2018 amid a political debate in Germany about an influx of migrants and after backlash over a photograph taken with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, saying he faced “racism and disrespect” over his Turkish ancestry.

“I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity,” Ozil, who most recently played for Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir, said in a statement on Instagram.

“But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football.”

Ozil made 645 appearances for club and country, in which he scored 114 goals and had 222 assists.

He began his senior career with Schalke 04 in Germany, before moving to Werder Bremen. His performances earned him a call up to Germany’s squad for the 2010 World Cup, where he helped his country reach the semi-finals.

He signed for Real Madrid a month after the World Cup and spent three years in Spain, winning one LaLiga title and the Spanish Super Cup. Ozil made 105 LaLiga appearances for Real, scoring 19 goals.

He joined Arsenal in 2013, helping them win the first of four FA Cup titles the following year. He scored 33 Premier League goals and made 59 assists in his time in north London.

He also played a starring role for Germany at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, starting all seven of their games as they became the first European team to win the tournament on South American soil.

Ozil joined Turkish side Fenerbahce in 2021 after Arsenal terminated his contract and then moved to Istanbul Basaksehir less than a year later.

“It has been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments and emotions,” he added.

“I want to thank my clubs - Schalke 04, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal FC, Fenerbahce, Basaksehir and the coaches who supported me, plus team mates who have become friends.

“Now I’m looking forward to everything that is in front of me with my beautiful wife, Amine, and my two beautiful daughters, Eda and Ela.”

Real Madrid Arsenal Mesut Ozil

Comments

1000 characters

Ex-Germany midfielder Ozil announces end of playing career

At least nine dead, 44 injured in KPK after strong earthquake

Imran claims govt planning another operation at Zaman Park using 'special squad'

Rupee strengthens against US dollar, settles at 283.20

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

KSE-100 falls over 500 points owing to IMF programme uncertainty

Energy transmission lines to be set up in Thar by April 30: PM Shehbaz

Electricity generation dips 4% in February as economic slowdown continues

Import restrictions: Bannu Woollen Mills shuts production for 6 weeks

US Fed mulls more rate hikes amid banking uncertainty

316 PTI workers arrested so far for Federal Judicial Complex vandalism: Islamabad Police

Read more stories