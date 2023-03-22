AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
Imran claims govt planning another operation at Zaman Park using 'special squad'

  • Former prime minister says operation likely to be conducted 'today or tomorrow'
BR Web Desk Published 22 Mar, 2023 06:09pm
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Wednesday that the government plans to carry out an operation outside his Zaman Park residence by using a "special squad" that involves killing their own police officers to blame his party, Aaj News reported.

"The government and its handlers are planning a Model Town-style operation in Zaman Park today or tomorrow," Imran claimed while addressing via video link.

"If they come and arrest me let them do it, I don't want any bloodshed."

He claimed that Punjab and Islamabad police chief and their "handlers" are involved in preparing the operation.

Imran said that there is no bigger traitor in the country than those in power making decisions. "Look at their mindset they won't stop from killing anyone," he said.

Imran requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to allow him to appear through a video link in all cases. "I want the Chief Justice of Pakistan to see these scenes, has any political leader ever faced such actions?" he asked.

PTI chief said that the youth should not forgive those in power for making these decisions. "If these criminals remain in power you have no future," he said.

Imran said that the upcoming rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore will be a referendum against the people in power.

He said they are writing to all international human rights organizations about the fake cases and arrests of PTI workers.

PTI chief claimed that in the joint session of the parliament today, the minority will try to "oust PTI a majority party from the election race."

