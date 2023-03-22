AVN 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
BAFL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.68%)
DFML 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
DGKC 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.98%)
EPCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.49%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.44%)
HUBC 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.11%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.86%)
OGDC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.12%)
PAEL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.38%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.59%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TPLP 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.56%)
TRG 110.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.92%)
UNITY 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,093 Decreased By -49.6 (-1.2%)
BR30 14,675 Decreased By -263.2 (-1.76%)
KSE100 40,499 Decreased By -379.4 (-0.93%)
KSE30 14,950 Decreased By -138 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European markets open lower as UK inflation jumps

AFP Published 22 Mar, 2023 01:22pm
Follow us

PARIS: European stock markets fell at the open on Wednesday after data showed a surprise jump in British inflation and investors awaited a US Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.3 percent to 7,515.89 points while the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.2 percent to 7,097.16 and Frankfurt’s DAX dropped 0.1 percent to 15,179.43.

UK inflation accelerated to 10.4 percent in February, above forecasts and up from 10.1 percent in January.

The data strengthened the case for another interest rate hike by the Bank of England on Thursday despite hopes among investors for a pause amid global turmoil in the banking sector.

“As inflation remains well above the BoE target, there’s now a stronger case for the BoE to press ahead with a rate hike, even in a period of greater financial market uncertainty,” said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at European digital wealth manager Moneyfarm.

Stocks rally as panic eases over banks

The US Federal Reserve will announce its own interest rate decision on Wednesday, with markets eager to see if it will continue, slow or pause its rate-hike campaign following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

“It will be interesting to see how the BoE and the Fed consider the dynamics between fighting inflation and managing financial stability,” Flax said.

European stocks

Comments

1000 characters

European markets open lower as UK inflation jumps

At least nine dead, 44 injured in KPK after strong earthquake

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

Energy transmission lines to be set up in Thar by April 30: PM Shehbaz

Economic assistance: Confirmation from friendly states likely in a few days: minister

316 PTI workers arrested so far for Federal Judicial Complex vandalism: Islamabad Police

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

FBR asks TPL Trakker to install tracking devices on transhipment cargo

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Read more stories