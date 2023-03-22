AVN 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.89%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.71%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
DFML 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.1%)
EPCL 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
GGL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
HUBC 68.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.58%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
NETSOL 78.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
OGDC 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.76%)
PRL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 41.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 112.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 0 (0%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -17 (-0.11%)
KSE100 40,855 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,088 Decreased By -0.4 (-0%)
Indian shares open higher ahead of the Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2023 10:37am
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking a rise in global peers as concerns over banking eased further after the Credit Suisse rescue, while investors await the US Federal Reserve rate decision later in the day.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.23% at 17,146.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.21% to 58,196.91 as of 9:35 a.m. IST.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced with information technology (IT) stocks rising over 1%.

Thirty-six of the Nifty 50 constituents logged gains.

The rise follows an uptick in global equities as concerns over a banking crisis further eased after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen vowed to protect depositors in smaller banks following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Indian shares open higher, taking short breather from banking fears

The Swiss government-backed takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS over the weekend eased concerns over financial stability, for the time being. Global markets now await the Fed decision, which comes amid contagion risks in banking.

The odds of a 25-basis-points (bps) hike are 84.9%. Among individual stocks, Ashiana Housing jumped 14% after crossing the annual booking value guidance of 11 bln rupees for 2022-23.

Hindustan Zinc climbed over 4% after approving the fourth interim dividend of 26 rupees per share.

Indian shares

