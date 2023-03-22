AVN 67.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
BAFL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
BOP 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
DFML 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 44.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.17%)
EPCL 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.19%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
GGL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
HUBC 68.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.57%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
NETSOL 77.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.53%)
PAEL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 67.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.02%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 112.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,891 Decreased By -47.4 (-0.32%)
KSE100 40,820 Decreased By -57.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,081 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 22, 2023 Updated March 22, 2023 11:41am
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee recorded marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.27% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 11:40am, the rupee was being quoted at 283.15, an improvement of Re0.77 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the rupee had registered a minor gain, settling at 283.92 against the dollar in the inter-bank market, a gain of Re0.11 or 0.04%.

The market keenly awaits the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, which has remained stalled since November last year.

Bloomberg economists Ankur Shukla and Abhishek Gupta wrote in a report that “Pakistan is careening toward a potential default as soon as June unless it secures aid from the IMF" and noted that the South Asian nation would require another IMF programme to avoid default in the next fiscal year.

Globally, the US dollar was pinned near five-week lows on Wednesday ahead of the conclusion of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, with investors awaiting clarity on the path the central bank is likely to take in the wake of global banking turmoil.

Investor attention is zeroed in on whether the Fed will stick to its hawkish path to fight sticky inflation or pause interest rate hikes given recent trouble among banks which has included bankruptcy and last-minute rescues.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, was at 103.22, just above the five-week low of 102.99 touched overnight.

Oil prices, a key currency indicator, fell in Asian trade on Wednesday morning, paring two straight days of gains after an industry report showed US crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week in a sign fuel demand may be weakening.

This is an intra-day update

IMF forex Oil prices dollar index Exchange rate currency rates IMF and Pakistan dollar us

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

FBR asks TPL Trakker to install tracking devices on transhipment cargo

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

IK agrees to one-point APC agenda proposal

Russia wants Chinese businesses to replace Western firms

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

Read more stories