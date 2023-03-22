Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee recorded marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.27% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 11:40am, the rupee was being quoted at 283.15, an improvement of Re0.77 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the rupee had registered a minor gain, settling at 283.92 against the dollar in the inter-bank market, a gain of Re0.11 or 0.04%.

The market keenly awaits the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, which has remained stalled since November last year.

Bloomberg economists Ankur Shukla and Abhishek Gupta wrote in a report that “Pakistan is careening toward a potential default as soon as June unless it secures aid from the IMF" and noted that the South Asian nation would require another IMF programme to avoid default in the next fiscal year.

Globally, the US dollar was pinned near five-week lows on Wednesday ahead of the conclusion of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, with investors awaiting clarity on the path the central bank is likely to take in the wake of global banking turmoil.

Investor attention is zeroed in on whether the Fed will stick to its hawkish path to fight sticky inflation or pause interest rate hikes given recent trouble among banks which has included bankruptcy and last-minute rescues.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, was at 103.22, just above the five-week low of 102.99 touched overnight.

Oil prices, a key currency indicator, fell in Asian trade on Wednesday morning, paring two straight days of gains after an industry report showed US crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week in a sign fuel demand may be weakening.

