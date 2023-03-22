AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.04%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.71%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
DFML 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 44.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.17%)
EPCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
GGL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.26%)
HUBC 68.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.58%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 78.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
OGDC 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.7%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.34%)
UNITY 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,143 Increased By 0.6 (0.02%)
BR30 14,928 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,864 Decreased By -14 (-0.03%)
KSE30 15,086 Decreased By -1.7 (-0.01%)
Financials lift Australian shares ahead of Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2023 10:26am
Photo: REUTERS
Australian shares jumped 1% on Wednesday led by banking stocks, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike decision. The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1.1% to 7,028.50 by 2329 GMT.

The benchmark ended 0.8% higher on Tuesday. Investors would be keenly awaiting the outcome of the Fed’s monetary policy meeting due later in the day, where economists are widely expecting a 25 basis point interest rate hike, according to a Reuters Poll.

In Australia, minutes of the central bank’s last policy meeting on Tuesday suggested it was considering a rate pause in April, if the upcoming retail trade and inflation data provided evidence of cooling demand.

Financials jumped 2%, posting their biggest intraday gain since Jan.

4, with the ‘big four’ lenders rising between 1.7% and 1.8%.

Miners added 0.3%, with heavyweights BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group advancing between 0.3% and 1.6%.

Energy stocks tracked oil prices higher to climb 3.4%, their biggest intraday jump since Oct. 20. Shares of Santos and Woodside Energy jumped 1.8% and 3.2%, respectively.

Tech stocks tracked their Wall Street peers higher to add 0.5%.

Australian shares jump 1% as banking crisis worries ease

ASX-listed shares of Square Inc and Xero Ltd jumped 4% and 1%, respectively. Bucking the trend, local gold stocks plunged 4% and were headed for their worst day since Nov. 3, as bullion prices dropped.

Shares of Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources slumped 3.3% and 5.2%, respectively.

Star Entertainment fell 0.9%. The casino operator said David Foster would become chairman to replace Ben Heap who is being sued by the country’s corporate regulator, when he retires from the role on March 31.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index jumped 0.5% to 11,586.54.

