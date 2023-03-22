AVN 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.89%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.71%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
DFML 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.1%)
EPCL 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
GGL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
HUBC 68.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.58%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
NETSOL 78.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
OGDC 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.76%)
PRL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 41.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 112.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 0 (0%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -17 (-0.11%)
KSE100 40,855 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,088 Decreased By -0.4 (-0%)
US oil may test resistance at $69.84

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2023 10:19am
SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $69.84 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $70.87. The current bounce has extended very close to the peak of wave 4.

This is a warning signal that the bounce will be completed soon. However, until oil breaks the support of $68.22, the completion will not be confirmed.

The basic assumption has to be maintained that the bounce would extend further.

On the daily chart, the hammer on Monday has been confirmed by the following white candlestick as a bullish reversal pattern, suggesting a further bounce.

The reversal is regarded as being against the short downtrend from the March 7 high of $80.94.

US oil may retest resistance at $67.49

The bigger trend from $123.68 remains firm. The downtrend may resume upon the completion of the bounce around $71.76. A flag and a projection analysis on wave C from $123.68 work together to suggest a target zone of $57-$62.89.

US oil Russian oil

