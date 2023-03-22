AVN 68.59 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.22%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 21, 2023
Published 22 Mar, 2023 08:43am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Massive earthquake jolts parts of country

Read here for details.

  • Moon not sighted: Saudi Arabia, UAE to observe first Ramadan on Thursday

Read here for details.

  • Imran gives consent to call all parties conference to discuss elections: Fawad

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 closes with marginal loss amid sharp decline investor participation

Read here for details.

  • Terrorism cases: Imran Khan granted protective bail by LHC

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan careening towards potential default if IMF aid does not arrive: Bloomberg

Read here for details.

  • Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

Read here for details.

  • Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 281.71 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

Read here for details.

  • 15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Read here for details.

