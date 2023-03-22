Flood-affected areas: UNDP briefs Dar on recovery plan

ISLAMABAD: The UNDP, Tuesday, briefed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on the ongoing institutional arrangements being made by UNDP on the Climate Resilient Pakistan rehabilitation and recovery plan of action in flood-affected areas.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Resident Representative UNDP, Knut Ostby and his team at Finance Division on Tuesday.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Haroon Sharif, Sr Adviser UNDP, Ammara Durrani, Assistant resident representative UNDP, secretary finance, and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

The UNDP team briefed the finance minister on the ongoing institutional arrangements being made by UNDP regarding the Climate Resilient Pakistan rehabilitation and recovery plan of action in flood-affected areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023