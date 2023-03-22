PTI leaders interact with diplomats at breakfast meeting

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to pave the way for early elections and giving an end to “political victimisation” in the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Tuesday held a “breakfast meeting” with the diplomatic corps stationed in Islamabad.

In the meeting, organised by the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, the PTI vice chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and party secretary general Asad Umar met with ambassadors of the European Union and Muslim countries stationed in Pakistan.

“During the meeting, we exchanged views on the regional and overall political situation of the country as there is a need to end political instability in the country,” Qureshi said.

The party’s senior leaders, in the meeting, informed the diplomats about their demand to hold transparent elections as per schedule and bringing the atmosphere of ongoing political instability in the country to an end.

“We are deeply grateful to the Australian High Commissioner, Neil Hawkins, for organising this breakfast meeting,” said Qureshi.

The PTI Chairman, Imran Khan, has been demanding early elections in the country to bring political and economic stability as the country is riddled with crisis since April last when Khan was ousted as prime minister through a no-confidence vote.

In order to pressure the coalition government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Khan also dissolved the two provincial assemblies – Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies – where his party was in power.

Khan has also been embroiled in various cases – most of them include terrorism charges – which he insists are politically motivated to force him not to demand elections as his opponents are aware they had no support of the masses.

