AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
BAFL 29.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
BOP 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.54%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.31%)
DGKC 45.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
EPCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
HUBC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
NETSOL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
OGDC 88.09 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.24%)
PAEL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.75%)
PRL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
TRG 112.73 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.27%)
UNITY 14.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 39.4 (0.96%)
BR30 14,939 Increased By 97.9 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,878 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 44.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI leaders interact with diplomats at breakfast meeting

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 22 Mar, 2023 06:24am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to pave the way for early elections and giving an end to “political victimisation” in the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Tuesday held a “breakfast meeting” with the diplomatic corps stationed in Islamabad.

In the meeting, organised by the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, the PTI vice chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and party secretary general Asad Umar met with ambassadors of the European Union and Muslim countries stationed in Pakistan.

“During the meeting, we exchanged views on the regional and overall political situation of the country as there is a need to end political instability in the country,” Qureshi said.

The party’s senior leaders, in the meeting, informed the diplomats about their demand to hold transparent elections as per schedule and bringing the atmosphere of ongoing political instability in the country to an end.

“We are deeply grateful to the Australian High Commissioner, Neil Hawkins, for organising this breakfast meeting,” said Qureshi.

The PTI Chairman, Imran Khan, has been demanding early elections in the country to bring political and economic stability as the country is riddled with crisis since April last when Khan was ousted as prime minister through a no-confidence vote.

In order to pressure the coalition government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Khan also dissolved the two provincial assemblies – Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies – where his party was in power.

Khan has also been embroiled in various cases – most of them include terrorism charges – which he insists are politically motivated to force him not to demand elections as his opponents are aware they had no support of the masses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Asad Umar PTI

Comments

1000 characters

PTI leaders interact with diplomats at breakfast meeting

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

IK agrees to one-point APC agenda proposal

Russia wants Chinese businesses to replace Western firms

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

Results of GDMP/GDMO: EPQL advised to submit detailed assumptions

Kuwait Petroleum receivables: PD seeks Rs27bn from MoF

IPPs: Power Div asked to resolve payment issues on priority basis

Read more stories