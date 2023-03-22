AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Published 22 Mar, 2023 06:24am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 165,153 tonnes of cargo comprising 96,126 tonnes of import cargo and 69,027 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 96,126 comprised of 36,533 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,188 tonnes of Chickpeas & 58,405 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 69,027 tonnes comprised of 34,957 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 398 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 24,072 tonnes of Clinkers & 9,600 tonnes of Loose Bulk Cement.

Nearly, 5980 containers comprising of 2901 containers import and 3079 containers export were handled on Tuesday. The break-up of imported containers shows 648 of 20’s and 887 of 40’s loaded while 103 of 20’s and 188 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 710 of 20’s and 724 of 40’s loaded containers while 173 of 20’s and 374 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 03 ships namely, Safeen Prism, Independent Spirit and Hyundai Singapore have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximate, 06 ships namely, sItal Usodimare, Green Pole, Koi, Ts Mumbai, Safeen Prism and Bow Cedar have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three containers vessel CMA CGM Rabelais,MSC Marina and MSC Monica left the Port on Tuesday morning, while another chemicals carrier Easterly Beech Galaxy’ is expected to sail on today .

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 59,983tones, comprising 32,222 tones imports cargo and 27,761 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,577 Containers (944 TEUs Imports and 1,633 TEUs export) was handled at the port. There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Lisa, MSC Maria Elena and ES Valor are carrying Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at Container terminal and Liquid terminal respectively on Tuesday, 21st March, while two more ships, Wide Juliet and EM Astoria are due to arrive on Wednesday, 22nd March-2023.

