KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (March 21, 2023).

=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Hafnia         Disc Mogas     Alpine Marine
                  Hudson                        Services (Pvt)     19-03-2023
OP-3              M.T.Lahore     Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                                 Oil            Shipping Corp      20-03-2023
B-5               St Gregory     Disc Chick     Sea Trade          09-03-2023
                                 Peas           Pvt. Ltd
B-8/B-9           Independent    Disc Load      Riazeda            20-03-2023
                  Spirit         Container      (Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-10         Halil Sahin    Load           Bulk Shipping      19-03-2023
                                 Clinkers       Agencies
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-16/B-17         Hyderabad      -              Pakistan Nation    14-03-2023
                                                Shipping Corp
Nmb-1             Al Danish 1    Load General   N.S. Shipping      09-03-2023
                                 Cargo          Line
Nmb-1             Habibi         Load Rice      N.S. Shipping      28-02-2023
                                                Line
Nmb-1             Al Naeemi 2    Load Rice      N.S. Shipping      15-03-2023
                                                Line
Nmb-2             Al Nooh        Load Wheat     Latif Trading      16-02-2023
                                 Straw          Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25              Mohar          Load Loose     Sirius Logisiti    19-03-2023
                                 Bulk Cement    Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Hyundai        Disc Load      United Marine      21-03-2023
                  Singapore      Container      Agency Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai           21-03-2023     Disc Load                      United Marine
Singapore                        Container                     Agency Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Oocl Chareston    21-03-2023     D/L Container                              -
Cma Cgm
Rabelais          21-03-2023     D/L Container                              -
Kota Manis        21-03-2023     D/L Container                              -
Roman E           21-03-2023     L/28 General                               -
                                 Cargo
Anni Selmer       21-03-2023     L/50000 Clinkers                           -
Songa Peace       22-03-2023     L/9000 Ethanol                             -
M.T.Quetta        22-03-2023     D/74000 Crude                              -
                                 Oil
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ital Usodimare    21-03-2023     Container Ship                             -
Green Pole        21-03-2023     Container Ship                             -
Koi.              21-03-2023     Container Ship                             -
Ts Mumbai         21-03-2023     Container Ship                             -
Safeen Prism      21-03-2023     Container Ship                             -
Bow Ceder         21-03-2023     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             STI Gramercy   Mogas          Alpine          Mar. 20, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Easterly
Beech Galaxy      Chemicals      Alpine                         Mar. 20, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Marina        Containers     MSC PAK                        Mar. 21, 2023
MSC Monica III    Containers     MSC PAK                                 -do-
CMA CGM
Rabelais          Containers     CMA CGM                                 -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Easterly Beech
Galaxy            Chemical       Alpine                         Mar. 21, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Lisa              Containers     GAC                            Mar. 21, 2023
MSC Marina
Elena             Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
ES Valor          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Abram Schulte     Soya bean      North Star                 Waiting for berth
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Wide Juliet       Containers     CMA CGM                        Mar. 22, 2023
EM Astoria        Containers     GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

