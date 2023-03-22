Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (March 21, 2023).

============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Hafnia Disc Mogas Alpine Marine Hudson Services (Pvt) 19-03-2023 OP-3 M.T.Lahore Disc Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp 20-03-2023 B-5 St Gregory Disc Chick Sea Trade 09-03-2023 Peas Pvt. Ltd B-8/B-9 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 20-03-2023 Spirit Container (Pvt) Ltd B-11/B-10 Halil Sahin Load Bulk Shipping 19-03-2023 Clinkers Agencies Pvt Ltd B-16/B-17 Hyderabad - Pakistan Nation 14-03-2023 Shipping Corp Nmb-1 Al Danish 1 Load General N.S. Shipping 09-03-2023 Cargo Line Nmb-1 Habibi Load Rice N.S. Shipping 28-02-2023 Line Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 Load Rice N.S. Shipping 15-03-2023 Line Nmb-2 Al Nooh Load Wheat Latif Trading 16-02-2023 Straw Company ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-25 Mohar Load Loose Sirius Logisiti 19-03-2023 Bulk Cement Pakistan ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 21-03-2023 Singapore Container Agency Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hyundai 21-03-2023 Disc Load United Marine Singapore Container Agency Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Oocl Chareston 21-03-2023 D/L Container - Cma Cgm Rabelais 21-03-2023 D/L Container - Kota Manis 21-03-2023 D/L Container - Roman E 21-03-2023 L/28 General - Cargo Anni Selmer 21-03-2023 L/50000 Clinkers - Songa Peace 22-03-2023 L/9000 Ethanol - M.T.Quetta 22-03-2023 D/74000 Crude - Oil ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ital Usodimare 21-03-2023 Container Ship - Green Pole 21-03-2023 Container Ship - Koi. 21-03-2023 Container Ship - Ts Mumbai 21-03-2023 Container Ship - Safeen Prism 21-03-2023 Container Ship - Bow Ceder 21-03-2023 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO STI Gramercy Mogas Alpine Mar. 20, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Easterly Beech Galaxy Chemicals Alpine Mar. 20, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Marina Containers MSC PAK Mar. 21, 2023 MSC Monica III Containers MSC PAK -do- CMA CGM Rabelais Containers CMA CGM -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Easterly Beech Galaxy Chemical Alpine Mar. 21, 2023 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Lisa Containers GAC Mar. 21, 2023 MSC Marina Elena Containers MSC Pak -do- ES Valor Palm oil Alpine -do- Abram Schulte Soya bean North Star Waiting for berth ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Wide Juliet Containers CMA CGM Mar. 22, 2023 EM Astoria Containers GAC -do- =============================================================================

