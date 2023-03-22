KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (March 21, 2023).
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-2 Hafnia Disc Mogas Alpine Marine
Hudson Services (Pvt) 19-03-2023
OP-3 M.T.Lahore Disc Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp 20-03-2023
B-5 St Gregory Disc Chick Sea Trade 09-03-2023
Peas Pvt. Ltd
B-8/B-9 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 20-03-2023
Spirit Container (Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-10 Halil Sahin Load Bulk Shipping 19-03-2023
Clinkers Agencies
Pvt Ltd
B-16/B-17 Hyderabad - Pakistan Nation 14-03-2023
Shipping Corp
Nmb-1 Al Danish 1 Load General N.S. Shipping 09-03-2023
Cargo Line
Nmb-1 Habibi Load Rice N.S. Shipping 28-02-2023
Line
Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 Load Rice N.S. Shipping 15-03-2023
Line
Nmb-2 Al Nooh Load Wheat Latif Trading 16-02-2023
Straw Company
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-25 Mohar Load Loose Sirius Logisiti 19-03-2023
Bulk Cement Pakistan
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
Sapt-3 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 21-03-2023
Singapore Container Agency Pvt Ltd
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Hyundai 21-03-2023 Disc Load United Marine
Singapore Container Agency Pvt Ltd
Expected Arrivals
Oocl Chareston 21-03-2023 D/L Container -
Cma Cgm
Rabelais 21-03-2023 D/L Container -
Kota Manis 21-03-2023 D/L Container -
Roman E 21-03-2023 L/28 General -
Cargo
Anni Selmer 21-03-2023 L/50000 Clinkers -
Songa Peace 22-03-2023 L/9000 Ethanol -
M.T.Quetta 22-03-2023 D/74000 Crude -
Oil
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Ital Usodimare 21-03-2023 Container Ship -
Green Pole 21-03-2023 Container Ship -
Koi. 21-03-2023 Container Ship -
Ts Mumbai 21-03-2023 Container Ship -
Safeen Prism 21-03-2023 Container Ship -
Bow Ceder 21-03-2023 Tanker -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO STI Gramercy Mogas Alpine Mar. 20, 2023
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Easterly
Beech Galaxy Chemicals Alpine Mar. 20, 2023
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
MSC Marina Containers MSC PAK Mar. 21, 2023
MSC Monica III Containers MSC PAK -do-
CMA CGM
Rabelais Containers CMA CGM -do-
EXPECTED Departures
Easterly Beech
Galaxy Chemical Alpine Mar. 21, 2023
OUTERANCHORAGE
Lisa Containers GAC Mar. 21, 2023
MSC Marina
Elena Containers MSC Pak -do-
ES Valor Palm oil Alpine -do-
Abram Schulte Soya bean North Star Waiting for berth
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
Wide Juliet Containers CMA CGM Mar. 22, 2023
EM Astoria Containers GAC -do-
