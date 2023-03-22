Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 21, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,877.98
High: 40,990.25
Low: 40,698.43
Net Change: 40.47
Volume (000): 63,395
Value (000): 3,154,154
Makt Cap (000) 1,512,483,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,516.74
NET CH (+) 12.73
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,965.64
NET CH (-) 22.71
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,276.70
NET CH (-) 28.6
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,114.23
NET CH (+) 5.02
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,993.26
NET CH (+) 50.87
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,198.14
NET CH (+) 12.53
------------------------------------
As on: 21-March-2023
====================================
