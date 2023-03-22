KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 21, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,877.98 High: 40,990.25 Low: 40,698.43 Net Change: 40.47 Volume (000): 63,395 Value (000): 3,154,154 Makt Cap (000) 1,512,483,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,516.74 NET CH (+) 12.73 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,965.64 NET CH (-) 22.71 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,276.70 NET CH (-) 28.6 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,114.23 NET CH (+) 5.02 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,993.26 NET CH (+) 50.87 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,198.14 NET CH (+) 12.53 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-March-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023