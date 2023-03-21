Stocks rally as panic eases over banks

LONDON: Stock markets jumped Tuesday, gradually recovering from last week’s plunge, as shares in banks rallied on easing fears of a fresh financial crisis.

Panic across markets eased after authorities in leading economies pledged support for depositors and troubled lenders following the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States.

Bank shares slide despite Credit Suisse buyout

Still, the takeover of troubled Credit Suisse by Swiss rival bank UBS for $3.25 billion fanned concerns about what could be next on the chopping block, and analysts warned it was too early to say that the crisis was over.

Fed uncertainty

“Despite the apparent relief, uncertainty is still in charge,” noted Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto.

The upheaval in the banking sector has led traders to re-evaluate their bets on the Federal Reserve’s plans on interest rates, with speculation swirling that it could cut borrowing costs by the end of the year to provide further stability.

This would follow a series of aggressive rate hikes carried out by the Fed and other central banks since late 2021 aimed at cooling soaring inflation.

Before the banking crisis kicked off, expectations were for US borrowing costs to go as high as six percent, but now forecasts are for them to end at around four percent.

They are currently at 4.5-4.75 percent, and there is much talk about whether the US central bank holds fire at its Wednesday decision or lifts rates by 25 basis points.

Lower expectations for US rates rises weighed on the dollar, while oil prices firmed after heavy losses in recent sessions as investors fretted that contagion from the banking woes could hurt economic growth.

All three main indices on Wall Street ended higher Monday – with the Dow up more than one percent – while European markets also ended with gains.

Asia caught up Tuesday, closing with solid gains.

Europe’s main stock markets were up around 1.5 percent approaching the half-way stage and ahead of US markets reopening.

Promises of support from the Fed and other central banks, as well as the buyout of Credit Suisse, have sent equities higher.

European bank shares surged Tuesday, with Commerzbank up seven percent, Barclays winning 4.8 percent and BNP Paribas up 4.6 percent.

However, embattled First Republic Bank collapsed almost 50 percent Monday, despite a coalition of US lenders agreeing to inject it with $30 billion.

There was less concern over high-risk debt markets with holders of AT1 bonds at Credit Suisse losing $17.3 billion after authorities required them to be written off.

The assets, also known as “CoCo” bonds, tumbled Monday as they were wiped out in the deal despite equity investors getting some of their cash back.

That led traders to question the usual hierarchy of bonds over stocks. European officials on Monday reiterated that the usual structure remained the same for claims.

Key figures around 1100 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.5 percent at 7,515.75 points

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.8 percent at 15,194.38

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.7 percent at 7,129.63

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.8 percent at 4,193.78

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.4 percent at 19,258.76 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 3,255.65 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday

New York - Dow: UP 1.2 percent at 32,244.58 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0760 from $1.0726 on Monday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2256 from $1.2280

Euro/pound: UP at 87.80 pence from 87.32 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 132.26 yen from 131.32 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.9 percent at $74.46 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.4 percent at $68.61 per barrel