AVN 66.39 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
BAFL 29.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-7.87%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
DFML 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.55%)
DGKC 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FLYNG 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
HUBC 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KAPCO 25.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
NETSOL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
OGDC 88.20 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.37%)
PAEL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.75%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 68.15 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.45%)
PRL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.55%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.19%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 4,146 Increased By 43.4 (1.06%)
BR30 14,938 Increased By 97.4 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,897 Decreased By -21.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 15,091 Increased By 47.7 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Emirates airline President says hopeful of India, UAE to sort out flying rights issue

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2023 12:46pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Emirates airline is hopeful that the governments of India and the United Arab Emirates would sort out the situation with regard to bilateral flying rights between the two countries, the company’s president Tim Clark said on Tuesday.

Central Asian aviation sees opportunities in Ukraine crisis

There would still be a need for Gulf carriers in India, given how strong demand is, Clark told reporters at a round table during the ongoing CAPA India conference.

India United Arab Emirates MENA Emirates airline Tim Clark

Comments

1000 characters

Emirates airline President says hopeful of India, UAE to sort out flying rights issue

Pakistan careening towards potential default if IMF aid does not arrive: Bloomberg

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

Terrorism cases: Imran Khan appears before LHC to seek protective bail

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Auto sector woes: Hinopak suspends assembly plant operation

IMF bailout not a silver bullet for Sri Lanka, says Moody’s Analytics

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

Too tight fiscal space: MoF bans SGs, subsidies

PM for solving problems Dawlance facing in Pakistan

$7.407bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in 8 months

Read more stories