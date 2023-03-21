AVN 66.51 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.12%)
BAFL 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-7.87%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
DFML 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.15%)
DGKC 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
EPCL 46.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
GGL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
HUBC 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
KAPCO 25.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
MLCF 25.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
NETSOL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
OGDC 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.54%)
PAEL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.75%)
PIBTL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
PPL 68.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.6%)
PRL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.49%)
SNGP 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 112.71 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.25%)
UNITY 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 44.8 (1.09%)
BR30 14,942 Increased By 101.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 40,906 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.03%)
KSE30 15,094 Increased By 50.9 (0.34%)
Asia stocks bounce gingerly but bank fears lurk

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2023 11:41am
SINGAPORE: Asian stocks were lifted from lows on Tuesday, with the rescue of Credit Suisse stemming selling in bank shares, though the mood was fragile and the stress in markets had traders wondering whether US rate hikes might be finished.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5% in early trade. Australian shares bounced 1.3% from Monday’s four-month trough and the Hang Seng opened 0.7% higher.

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday, though Chicago-traded Nikkei futures were in the green. Overnight an early selloff in Europe was reversed and on Wall Street the S&P 500 rose 0.9%.

US futures rose 0.2% in early Asia trade. A Swiss government-backed buyout of Credit Suisse by UBS has cauterized the immediate concern over European financial stability. But the wipeout of some Credit Suisse bondholders has sent a shockwave through bank debt, and persistent signs of stress at US regional lenders has investors on high alert.

“Globally, I think we’re a long way from being out of the woods on this,” Sydney-based Jefferies’ banking analyst Brian Johnson said, with the present stress set against a backdrop of higher capital costs and declining loan growth. San Francisco lender First Republic seems to be a case in point.

Its share price halved on Monday on worries that $30 billion in deposits posted by bigger banks less than a week earlier would not be enough to shore up its stability.

The writedown of Credit Suisse’s “additional tier 1” debt to zero also set off frantic selling of similar debts at other banks because holders were surprised that the long-standing practice of paying creditors before shareholders was not fully followed.

That somewhat abated after regulators in Europe and Britain stepped in to reassure investors that it would not set a precedent.

A London-listed exchange-traded fund that tracks such debts pared steeper losses to finish 5.7% lower on Monday, but nerves - and higher funding costs for banks - will likely linger. “This remains a significant breakdown in how the credit stack works,” Johnson said.

In foreign exchange markets the US dollar steadied after slipping overnight. It last bought 131.90 yen and held at $1.0718 per euro. Bond markets whipsawed overnight as traders seek to figure out what the bank stress means for rates policy.

A holiday in Tokyo left Treasuries untraded in Asia. Central bank meetings in Britain and the United States are scheduled this week, with the Fed first up on Wednesday. US interest rate futures have priced in just one more 25 basis point hike before a series of cuts beginning as soon as June.

The CME FedWatch tool shows pricing implying about a 74% chance of a rate hike on Wednesday. “The banking sector’s near-death experience over the last two weeks is likely to make Fed officials more measured in their stance on the pace of hikes,” said Standard Chartered’s head of G10 FX research, Steve Englander.

“If the (Fed) pauses, the message may be that it sees further hikes as markets settle down. But the reality may be that a March pause effectively ends the hiking cycle if the economy slows.”

In commodity markets, demand jitters have Brent crude futures pinned below $80 a barrel; they were last at $73.80. Gold hit a one-year high of $2,009 an ounce overnight, before easing to $1,979 on Tuesday.

