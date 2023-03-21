AVN 66.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.86%)
BAFL 29.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.42%)
CNERGY 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
DFML 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
DGKC 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
HUBC 68.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.67%)
OGDC 87.71 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
PAEL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.48%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.77%)
PRL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 113.35 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.82%)
UNITY 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 36.7 (0.9%)
BR30 14,915 Increased By 74.2 (0.5%)
KSE100 40,838 Decreased By -80.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,062 Increased By 18.9 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 282-283 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2023 11:11am
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee recorded marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.4% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At around 10:50am, the rupee was being quoted at 282.93, an improvement of Rs1.1 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the rupee had registered back-to-back gains against the US dollar, settling at 284.03 in the inter-bank market on Monday, a decline of Re2.32 or 0.82%.

In a key development, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative Esther Ruiz Perez said Pakistan authorities did not consult with staff ahead of announcing their recent fuel subsidy proposal.

"The IMF is seeking greater details on the scheme in terms of its operation, cost, targeting, protections against fraud and abuse, and offsetting measures, and will carefully discuss these elements with the authorities," Ruiz told Business Recorder via message early Tuesday morning.

The development potentially means the staff-level agreement could still take some time as Islamabad remains in talks with the IMF.

Internationally, the dollar regained some ground on Tuesday but was pinned near a five-week low as traders tiptoed back into riskier assets after UBS’ state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse allayed some fears of a widespread, systemic banking crisis.

Market sentiment remained fragile, however, as investors struggled to determine the scale of the ramifications from a sector hit that began with Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, putting a cap on risk appetite and giving some support to the safe haven dollar.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.04% to 103.30.

Oil prices, a key indicator, stabilised on Tuesday after falling early in the previous session on investor worries that recent banking sector problems would weigh on the global economy and limit demand for crude.

This is an intra-day update

IMF UBS Oil prices SBP Dollar Rupee US dollar index IMF and Pakistan SVB

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

No subsidized gas for fertilizer plants after May

$7.407bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in 8 months

Jul-Feb FDI down 40pc YoY

Feb FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment in Discos’ tariff

PPIB gives TCB-1 three more months for financial close

IK claims plan hatched to ‘kill’ him at FJC

PM for solving problems Dawlance facing in Pakistan

Read more stories