AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
BAFL 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.54%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.31%)
DGKC 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
HUBC 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 25.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
NETSOL 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.76%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.93%)
PIBTL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
PPL 68.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.29%)
PRL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.11%)
TRG 112.56 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.11%)
UNITY 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 39.4 (0.96%)
BR30 14,939 Increased By 97.9 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,878 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 44.9 (0.3%)
Oil lower as banking turmoil dampens sentiment

Reuters Published March 21, 2023
Oil drifted lower on Tuesday as more than a week of banking turmoil kept weighing on market confidence. Brent crude futures for May settlement dropped 73 cents, or 1%, trading at $73.06 per barrel at 0736 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 56 cents, or 0.8%, to $67.08 a barrel.

In the previous session, both Brent and WTI fell about $3 a barrel before settling higher. That followed UBS throwing a lifeline to Credit Suisse and major central banks saying they would enhance market liquidity and support the banking system.

The April WTI contract will expire on Tuesday. The May contract, now the most active, fell 67 cents, or 1%, to $67.15 a barrel. “Oil prices now mainly depend on influences on investor confidence at the macro level,” said analysts from Haitong Futures.

“If the banking crisis does not spread further, market sentiment may stabilise and oil prices will have a chance to recover.”

One influence will be the decision by the Federal Reserve on whether and by how much to raise interest rates after concluding a two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Since the banking strife began this month, the market estimate of the most likely size of the next Fed move has fallen to 25 basis points from 50 bps.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, drifted higher on Tuesday after hitting a five-week low the previous session amid the rate hike anticipation.

A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies and could dent oil demand.

Officials with the G7, meanwhile, said the Group of Seven Nations was unlikely to go ahead with a planned revision of a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil.

The officials said the European Commission had told EU countries’ ambassadors over the weekend there was no pressing desire in the G7 for an immediate review.

Oil prices rebound after hitting lowest since 2021 on banking fears

OPEC+, which includes the world’s top oil exporting countries and allies including Russia, is set for a meeting on April 3.

The group agreed in October to cut the target for daily oil production by 2 million barrels until the end of 2023.

US crude exports to Europe have hit a record 2.1 million barrels per day on average so far this month, spurred by a drop in the WTI price relative to Brent and by weaker oil demand by US refineries.

A preliminary Reuters survey showed that crude oil and product inventories in the US were estimated to have fallen last week.

