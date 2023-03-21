AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
BAFL 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
DGKC 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.19%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.08%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.49%)
FLYNG 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
GGL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.12%)
HUBC 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KAPCO 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
MLCF 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.1%)
NETSOL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.05%)
PAEL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.17%)
PRL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.99%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 111.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.86%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.73%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -81.8 (-1.96%)
BR30 14,841 Decreased By -266.3 (-1.76%)
KSE100 40,918 Decreased By -411.5 (-1%)
KSE30 15,043 Decreased By -308.8 (-2.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PBS tells provinces to stop census staff from using social media

Tahir Amin Published 21 Mar, 2023 07:14am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has taken serious note of social media usage by officials during the ongoing digital census in the country and asked provincial governments for issuing directions to the census field staff to refrain from such activities and take strict action under the rules against those who are unlawfully engaged in uploading unauthentic and misleading contents.

“Some TikTokers intentionally and even some census enumerators are involved in uploading contents on social media platforms which are causing unnecessary embarrassment for the census authorities both at provincial and federal level”, noted a letter of the bureau.

The bureau conveyed its concerns through the letter addressed to all provincial census commissioner, local government departments, chief commissioner Islamabad, all census district officers and all officers and officials of the government departments involved in census and requested for issuance of necessary directions on the matter.

The letter a copy of which is available with Business Recorder noted that the government servants are not allowed to indulge in unauthorised disclosure of the official information or sharing of the official documents they come across during the course of performing their duties, or to participate in furthering of any information especially pertaining to government matters that, prima facie, appears to be unauthentic and misleading.

However, despite the clear instructions and the guiding legal framework on the subject, it has been observed that some officials engaged in the census duties often indulge in actions or behaviour that does not conform to the required standards of official conduct.

It further noted that some TikTokers intentionally and even some census enumerators are involved in uploading contents on social media platforms which are causing unnecessary embarrassment for the Census Authorities both at provincial and federal level.

Since it is the duty of provincial governments to conduct and monitor the census field operations through their staff, considering sensitivity of the matter, it is therefore requested to issue necessary directions on the matter to the census field staff to refrain from such activities and take strict action under the rules against those who are unlawfully engaged in uploading unauthentic and misleading media contents regarding the digital census.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

social media PBS census digital census provinces census staff

Comments

1000 characters

PBS tells provinces to stop census staff from using social media

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

No subsidized gas for fertilizer plants after May

$7.407bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in 8 months

Jul-Feb FDI down 40pc YoY

Feb FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment in Discos’ tariff

PPIB gives TCB-1 three more months for financial close

IK claims plan hatched to ‘kill’ him at FJC

PM for solving problems Dawlance facing in Pakistan

Jan, Feb 2023: FBR pays Rs45bn to exporters despite slow FASTER system

Read more stories