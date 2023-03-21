Multan weather radar installation: Japan to provide additional $5.58m

ISLAMABAD: The government of Japan has decided to increase the amount of grant aid for the “Project for Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Multan” from 2.042 billion Japanese yen (equivalent to around USD 14.99 million) to 2.8 billion Japanese yen (equivalent to around USD 20.57 million).

The original notes to this effect were signed and exchanged between two governments on 31st August 2018. Responding to the request from the government of Pakistan, the government of Japan decided to provide an additional amount of 760 million Japanese yen (equivalent to around USD 5.58 million) for this project.

The notes to this effect for the provision of additional amount were signed and exchanged between Ito Takeshi, Charge d’Affaires ad interim of Japan to Pakistan and Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs.

According to the official statement, Pakistan is prone to natural disasters such as floods and landslides caused by heavy torrential rains, tropical cyclones and earthquakes. This results in heavy damages, particularly, due to floods triggered by monsoon rains.

The Japanese government has been assisting Pakistan proactively, in the enhancement of weather surveillance capacity since the 1980s, in order to mitigate the damage by flood. Including the additional amount pledged today, the total amount of Japanese assistance for weather surveillance radars in Pakistan has reached about 11.3 billion Japanese yen (equivalent to around USD 82.9 million).

So far Japan has supported the installation of six weather radars in the cities of Islamabad, Karachi, Dera Ismail Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan (ongoing) and Sukkur (ongoing) and will cover 80 percent of the country and benefit 90 percent of the whole population.

The weather radar network will surely contribute to further strengthening the weather forecasting capability in Pakistan and help Pakistan become more resilient to future natural disasters.

In the signing ceremony, Ito stated: “This project will enhance PMD’s capabilities, it will be able to disseminate information and deliver more accurate weather forecast, it will be able to send out warnings to protect life and properties of the people in Pakistan. The whole population of the country will be benefited.”

