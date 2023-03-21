PARTLY FACETIOUS: Maryam needs to overcome three challenges

“Name calling is now routine. Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) was labeled the Queen of Liars and The Khan as a fitna…”

“Yes I did hear but The Rana says NMN is telling the truth.”

“See there are three major challenges NMN has to overcome before she can replace daddy…”

“Oye stop that right now. NMN is not poised to replace daddy but to replace The Uncle and The Two Cousins and the…”

“Right. Anyway, the three challenges she faces are, one, get rid of the footage where she claimed she and her siblings had no property abroad leave alone in Pakistan.”

“How? I mean it’s now on the net and…”

“Would another notification do?”

“Don’t be facetious and second?”

“Second, she needs to paper over her track record in losing all the elections whose campaigns she led – Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the bye-elections – and some at a time when The Khan’s popularity was on a downward trajectory during his period of rule…”

“How? I mean daddy has told everyone to shut up and not put up…”

“Through another notification whereby any channel that dares to bring it up will face punitive action by Pemra…”

“Don’t be facetious and the third?”

“The Khan must be disqualified before the elections – I mean if The Khan decides to stand from all four seats that she has submitted her papers for, safe or not, I reckon she will lose.”

“Hmmm, so her way forward is through notifications; but I would urge The Khan not to be too heavy handed against her as her statements benefit him far more than those of any of his right and left hand men and women…”

“The Khan has one serious problem: he doesn’t understand that what Maryam Nawaz is to him there are some within his own ranks who are having the same impact.”

“Hmmmm, I agree and reckon that no one, not the Khanzadehs and not the swing voters that all parties need to clinch victory, believe that The Third spouse had no role to play in the success of the vote of no confidence against him and the Toshakhana case and the al-Qadir trust and the…”

“Don’t give an opinion on supernatural matters, you may have to pay a very heavy price…going back to the term fitna it has a wide range of meaning – from one spreading sedition to a rascal, a term that can be used endearingly for a child and…”

“I don’t think NMN meant it that way. Anyway I urge the Finance Minister to immediately import truth serum and instead of filing returns in the Election Commission all members of the national assembly and senate must verify their accounts after taking the truth serum….why are you laughing?”

“Not happening my friend, our Dar sahib has two delusions – one that he is an economist and two that he is the Great Deflector and I am referring to his attempt to shift focus away from his disastrous economic policies towards our strategic assets and…”

“Hmmm, I guess all part of his delusions of grandeur…”

