Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
IGI Life 20.03.2023 02.30 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Insurance Ltd Monday P.M for the Year Ended Progress
December 31, 2022
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments