Mar 20, 2023
Mushfiqur hits record ton as Bangladesh run riot against Ireland

AFP Published March 20, 2023 Updated March 20, 2023 07:14pm
SYLHET: Mushfiqur Rahim hit his country’s fastest ODI century as Bangladesh scored a record 349-6 in the second one-day international against Ireland in Sylhet on Monday.

Fresh from beating England 3-0 in T20s, Mushfiqur was unbeaten on 100 off just 60 balls, while Najmul Hossain and Liton Das added 73 and 70 runs respectively.

This helped the hosts break their record of 338-8 set only in the previous match, which they won by 183 runs to give them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Sent in to bat first, Bangladesh began cautiously in slightly overcast conditions before Liton and skipper Tamim Iqbal grew in confidence to put on 42 runs.

Tamim was run out for 23 with a direct throw from Mark Adair before Liton and Najmul added 101 runs for the second wicket.

Graham Hume, Ireland’s most successful bowler with 3-58, removed Shakib Al Hasan (17) and Najmul in successive overs after Andy McBrine took the wicket of Liton.

However, Mushfiqur and Towhid Hridoy then took the bowling by storm to add 128 runs in just 13 overs for the fifth wicket.

Towhid fell for 49 but Mushfiqur continued his terrific batting to bring his ninth ODI hundred with a single in the last ball of the innings.

He broke Shakib’s record of a 63-ball hundred against Zimbabwe in 2009.

He also completed his 7,000 ODI runs in the process as the third Bangladeshi after teammates Tamim and Shakib.

