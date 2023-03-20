AVN 65.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
Ireland opt to bowl against Bangladesh in second ODI

AFP Published 20 Mar, 2023 01:48pm
Photo: AFP
SYLHET: Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to field first against Bangladesh in the second one-day international in Sylhet on Monday.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning Saturday’s opening game by a record 183 runs.

Bangladesh brought in Hasan Mahmud for Mustafizur Rahman in their only change from the last game.

Matthew Humphreys was making his debut for Ireland, replacing Gareth Delany.

Bangladesh call up batsman Rony for Ireland ODIs

The third and final ODI will be held at the same ground on March 23.

Ireland, who will also play three Twenty20 internationals and a Test during the visit, last played a bilateral series in Bangladesh in 2008.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (Capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Matthew Humphreys, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Andrew McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

