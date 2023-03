LONDON: Europe’s leading stock markets slid at the start of trading Monday despite a buyout of Credit Suisse aimed a stamping out a fresh crisis for the global banking sector.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 1.1 percent to 7,258.31 points.

European stock markets, euro slump on banking fallout

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index retreated 1.0 percent to 14,617.00 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.8 percent to 6,868.51.