AVN 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.89%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
DFML 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.27%)
DGKC 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
EPCL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
FFL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
FLYNG 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
GGL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.56%)
MLCF 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
NETSOL 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.83%)
OGDC 87.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
PAEL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.37%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.68%)
UNITY 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.96%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -53.5 (-1.28%)
BR30 14,965 Decreased By -142.1 (-0.94%)
KSE100 41,248 Decreased By -82.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,160 Decreased By -192.3 (-1.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks fall three percent in afternoon

AFP Published 20 Mar, 2023 11:28am
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell three percent Monday afternoon as HSBC and other lenders tumbled, with traders fretting over the financial sector despite the UBS buyout of troubled Credit Suisse.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 3.01 percent, or 586.66 points, to 18,931.93, in line with a sell-off across Asia.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.23 percent, or 7.61 points, to 3,242.93, reversing early gains that came on the back of news that China had cut the amount of cash banks must keep in reserve in a bid to kickstart lending.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, on China’s second exchange, shed 0.32 percent, or 6.56 points, to 2,053.63.

In Hong Kong, market heavyweight HSBC fell more than six percent, as did Standard Chartered, while Hang Seng bank lost more than two percent.

The selling came as investors grew worried about lenders’ exposure to risky bonds related to Credit Suisse.

Hong Kong stocks finish sharply higher

“The Credit Suisse deal has left some bondholders with significant losses and investors in the region may be re-examining exposure to financial market turmoil and tail risks,” said Marvin Chen, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Credit Suisse Hong Kong stocks Shanghai Composite Index

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks fall three percent in afternoon

Intra-day update: rupee ticks lower against US dollar

Tariff agreed with Iran on additional 100MW power to Gwadar

Imported coal: PPIB re-approves Gwadar power project

Judicial Complex violence: IK, others booked for ‘attacking’ cops

IK says will hold ‘power show’ at Minar-i-Pakistan on 22nd

Low income people to be provided Rs50/litre subsidy: PM

Wealthy persons: FBR reluctant to give info about tax payments

Exporters detect ‘flaws’ in FBR’s new refund procedure

Slow pace of $304m PRIDE programme perturbs World Bank

Govt releases Rs10bn more for digital census

Read more stories