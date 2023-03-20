AVN 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.89%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
DFML 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.27%)
DGKC 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
EPCL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
FFL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
FLYNG 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
GGL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.56%)
MLCF 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
NETSOL 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.83%)
OGDC 87.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
PAEL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.37%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.68%)
UNITY 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.96%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -53.5 (-1.28%)
BR30 14,965 Decreased By -142.1 (-0.94%)
KSE100 41,248 Decreased By -82.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,160 Decreased By -192.3 (-1.25%)
Gold lacklustre as Credit Suisse-UBS deal spurs risk-on mood

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2023 10:51am
Gold prices dropped on Monday, with their safe-haven appeal diminished as risk sentiment improved after Swiss lender UBS sealed a deal to buy peer Credit Suisse in a rescue effort to stabilise global financial markets.

Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,973.44 per ounce, as of 0404 GMT, after sliding 1% earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,978.40.

On Sunday, UBS agreed to buy 167-year-old Credit Suisse for $3.23 billion and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses in a deal backed by a massive Swiss guarantee.

Credit Suisse was caught up in a widening crisis triggered by the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month, following which gold rallied over 8% or by $160 on safe-haven demand.

“The race to reassure markets over the recent global financial instabilities continues… with UBS’ rescue deal for Credit Suisse aiding to calm some nerves and supporting some unwinding of safe-haven flows in gold,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG.

Moves by authorities to avert a global banking crisis lifted market confidence on Monday as investors welcomed the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS Group and emergency dollar liquidity from top central banks.

The dollar was up 0.2%, making bullion expensive for overseas buyers.

But “the risk environment is treading on a fragile state, as market participants are still not fully convinced whether recent moves by authorities can backstop further banking fallouts.

Gold inches up as investors await US data

Therefore, it may take much more for gold to reverse its current bullish trend,“ IG’s Yeap said. Meanwhile, markets are pricing in a 25 basis point interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

Bullion is considered a hedge against economic uncertainties, although higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold. Spot silver dipped 1.2% to $22.32 per ounce, platinum fell 0.6% to $970.27 and palladium was 0.4% lower at $1,414.10.

