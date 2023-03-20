AVN 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.89%)
Intra-day update: rupee ticks lower against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 20, 2023 Updated March 20, 2023 11:49am
The Pakistani rupee registered losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.7% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At around 11:50am, the rupee was being quoted at 283.70, a decrease of Rs1.99 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee had depreciated a marginal 0.33%, aided by recovery on the final two days to settle at 281.71 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

An improving foreign exchange position on the back of loan inflows from Chinese institutions helped maintain the rupee’ stability, but the market remains concern over the resumption of a crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. Pakistan is awaiting a bailout package of $1.1 billion from the IMF, which has been delayed since November over issues related to fiscal policy adjustments.

In a key development, the IMF rejected speculations of any condition being attached to Pakistan's missile or nuclear program.

Globally, currency markets showed some cautious optimism after global authorities moved to stem contagion from a simmering banking crisis, with the safe haven dollar on the back foot and the yen tumbling amid a rebound in Treasury yields.

Over the weekend, the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England, Swiss National Bank, Bank of Canada and Bank of Japan announced joint action to enhance market liquidity.

That followed Swiss authorities’ negotiation of a buyout of Credit Suisse by UBS, but at a huge discount and with massive debt write downs.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Monday after suffering their biggest weekly loss in months as UBS struck a deal to buy Credit Suisse and some of the world’s largest central banks sought to reassure and stabilise global financial markets.

This is an intra-day update

